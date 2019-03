It was twenty years ago today that founder Sam Morgan posted Trade Me's first listing: his 21" AKAI-brand TV, with bidding started at $200.

To celebrate its birthday, the site - now on the block itself, in a deal not quite as good as it seems - has revealed its 10 most popular listings of all time.

The chart is topped by the handbag, owned by Nicole Davies, that Tana Umaga used to hit Chris Masoe over the head in a pub in Christchurch in 2006.

Davies' handbag was bought by Wanganui woman Sue Langmaid for $22,750 after an auction plagued by fake bids.

Advertisement

Images from the Herald's photo archive (below) reveal that a rambunctious Langmaid enjoyed her purchase.

Some auctions, like the possessed printer, became focal points for discussion on popular topics - in that case, the infuriating and useless nature of wireless printing on many models.

Others - like the chance to be the person to push the button on the Radio Network House demolition in Christchurch - were fundraisers.

And some, like the Jesus Christ pita bread, where just plain weird.

The top 10:

1. The handbag that Tana Umaga used to hit Chris Masoe over the head with in a pub in

Christchurch (2006) - 1.07 million views and sold for $22,800

2. Possessed printer (2013) - 1 million views

3. Radio Network House Implosion in Christchurch (2012)- 459,420 views

4. Jesus Christ pita bread (2009) - 276,094 views

5. Unwanted gift $100 (2015) - 268,046 views

6. Australian sports tape (2018) - 260,303 views

7. Flying hovercraft (2010) - 248,607 views

8. Two captured ghosts (2010) - 214,797 views

9. Lisa Lewis' streaker bikini from All Blacks VS Ireland match (2006) - 191,023 views

10. The last cigarette legally smoked in a bar (2005) - 139,627 views

Sue Langmaid, the successful bidder on the TradeMe auction for the handbag used by Tana Umaga to hit Chris Masoe, recreates the infamous scene with her partner Aaron Crapp. Photo / File.

Sue Langmaid, the successful bidder on the TradeMe auction for the handbag used by Tana Umaga to hit Chris Masoe, celebrates at her Wanganui home 3 June 2006. Photo / File.