The Electricty Price Review's second paper puts the focus on making industry pricing fairer for customers.

Strengthening the electricity consumer's voice by setting up a new consumer advisory council and a network of community support services for hardship cases, and toughening disclosure rules for generator-retailers are among 41 ideas in the Electricity Price Review's second paper.

The 39-page options paper chronicles the independent review panel's second phase of work, which has focused on developing improvements to the electricity sector.

The panel said many of the 41 options address the need for electricity prices to be fair and affordable, not just efficient or competitive, and a focus is to ensure consumers have a say in the direction of the sector.

Advertisement

The options include suggestions from industry participants as well as the panel's experts.

The review panel wants industry feedback on the second paper before it prepares its final recommendations, which will go to the Minister of Energy and Resources mid-year.

Submissions close on Friday, March 22 at noon.