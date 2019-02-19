Strong growth in both its lending and deposit books has helped boost the half-year profit at KiwiBank to $62 million.

The state-owned bank saw its net profits rise from $42million in the six months to December 31, 2017 but that result was impacted by a big write-down from its failed CoreMod IT project.

The underlying net profit was up $4m increasing from $58m to $62m.

The bank saw its loans and advances rise 7.2 per cent from $18.027 billion as of the end of 2017 to $19.316b as of the end of 2018.

While its deposits and other borrowings rose 9.2 per cent from $15.96b to $17.43b.

Kiwibank chief executive Steve Jurkovich said in just six months it had achieved more than twice the growth for the full year period.

"Kiwibank is back to the performance levels it enjoyed before the Kaikoura earthquake and the abandoned technology project CoreMod," he said.

The bank saw a 13 per cent rise in its net interest income from $196m to $223m while its margin also improved from 2 per cent to 2.15 per cent.

But its impairment losses rose over the half from $1m to $4m.

Jurkovich said Kiwibank's capital position remained strong with ratios well above the required minimums.

The Reserve Bank is proposing to lift minimum capital requirements across all the banks over the next five years with consultation on its proposals open to submissions until May.

Jurkovich said the central bank's proposals would create more of an even playing field in several areas including how capital requirements are calculated.

"...but it is not without implications. We understand and support the Reserve Bank's philosophy. It is in everyone's interest to have a strong local banking system that is deeply invested in New Zealand and supports great customer outcomes.

"Kiwibank's capital levels are currently significantly above regulatory requirements but we'll need to continue to review this position over the transition period proposed."

Jurkovich said it was also focused on its cost to income ratio.

"While an eight per cent improvement is pleasing, looking forward, operating expenditure sitting at 67 per cent of income is unsustainable.

"We are finding ways to improve efficiency and work smarter while better serving our customers."