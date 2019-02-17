From shipping container to "Life Box", a Hawke's Bay architectural design company is selling a newly built home to support people going through cancer treatment.

Architecture and Interiors cottoned on to the shipping container trend and transformed one into a high-spec, sinlge bedroom home which will be auctioned off next month, with all proceeds going to cancer charity Look Good Feel Better.

Architecture and Interiors founder Melissa Burne said the company took on the project for professional development.

"We wanted to understand what was involved in creating a tiny house and see if they really are cost effective alternative to a new build," she said.

"We also wanted it to benefit a worthy cause and Look Good Feel Better is a national charity for anyone undergoing cancer treatment."

From being carted on the back of freight trains to stacked tightly onto container ships, the 12 metre (40ft) transportation unit has been transformed into a one-bedroom home, with an open plan lounge and full kitchen, bathroom, laundry/storage.

Tremains real estate consultant Leon Dear said the sale of house had been an interesting one as it did not come with any land - but that in itself had its benefits.

"It's been a little difficult to market ... because there's no land, so we have to sell it as an object.

"But the good thing about it is than you can put it anywhere, it can be a bit of a blank canvas for people who may just want to put it on their land."

All proceeds from the sale will go to cancer charity Look Good Feel Better. Photo / Duncan Brown

Retail store Farmers has also come on board the venture, donating furniture and decor for the modern home.

Complete with a power set up, the Life Box comes complete with a bedroom, bathroom and open plan kitchen/dining/lounge area. The Laundry and more storage space are located outside at the end of the container.

"You can move it anywhere, it's got big wide doors and shutters which you can pull across if the sun's getting a bit much for you, it's amazing security and it's also got a proper roof on it, so you won't get water resting on top of the roof and slowly rusting it away."

Dear said they were inviting buyers offering $90,000 or above to the auction, which was taking place on March 9 at 1980 Pakowhai Rd.

"We hope to achieve more for the cancer foundation, we're going to make a bit of an event out of the sale, similar to the theme of The Block, there will be a Barbecue as well and all proceeds from that will also go to charity."





General Manager of Look Good Feel Better Clare O'Higgins said she was humbled by the project.

"We are truly very honoured that the tiny house project chose Look Good Feel Better.

"Two years ago a container was donated to LGFBNZ so pop up classes could happen around the country – to have a container now transformed into a tiny house by the skill of Mel and many wonderful sponsors is truly special."