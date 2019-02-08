COMMENT:

There's a gentleman who gets around the Auckland CBD on an electric longboard, wearing a Stig-style full-face helmet.

I thought that was a bit over-the-top, until I saw a series of photos posted by telco super-geek Liam Farr.

Farr managed to bash out his two front teeth while wearing an open-face helmet, necessitating some emergency dental work. Today he took delivery of a full-face model.

The Aucklander was actually kayaking when he lost his teeth, still his experience makes a good argument for comprehensive protection.

I won't smirk the next time I see electric longboard guy, or anyone who chooses to wear a mouthguard while riding any e-gadget.

ACC has received 12 claims for dental injuries since Lime launched in NZ in mid-October last year and 64 for facial injuries.

And Tim Wilson is in good company with his shattered knee following an e-scooter fall.

ACC says their have been 118 knee injury e-scooter claims since mid-October.

Overall, there have been 134 fractures or dislocations, 14 concussions, 255 lacerations or punctures and 405 soft-tissue injury claims in the period since Lime launched (which, as Lime is quick to point out, has also seen the sale of around 1000 e-scooters for personal use). Check out the agency's full stats, and their costhere.

Lime recommends a helmet, but says ultimately it's circumscribed by local laws. Here, a helmet is voluntary for low-power e-vehicles such as e-scooters, but Transport Minister is considering a law change. An e-scooter speed limit is also on the agenda.