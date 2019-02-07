Kiwis are upset Cadbury has reduced the size of its family chocolate blocks but kept its prices the same.

Anyone else getting a sense of deja vu? You'd be forgiven - Cadbury did the same thing four years ago.

The confectionary company said on Facebook today that its smaller blocks are due out on shelves next month. A family block of Dairy Milk sells for $3.79 at New World right now.

"We're committed to delivering the best quality Cadbury chocolate to you at the best possible price. Unfortunately, over the last few years, we've seen our costs go up," Cadbury said on Facebook today.

Advertisement

"Rather than raising the recommended retail price, we've made the call to reduce the size of our Cadbury family blocks so that they can continue to be an affordable treat for all Kiwis."

Next month, you’ll notice something a little different about our Cadbury family blocks Posted by Cadbury Dairy Milk on Wednesday, 6 February 2019

Many customers commented on the Facebook post, less than impressed with the move.

"The blocks are already smaller than they used to be. It's also not as nice either. Well done Cadbury you will lose even more customers now. Don't get me started on your new disgusting Roses!! I will never ever buy them again," one user said.

"So you've decided to give the customer less for the same price great work," another said.

"I'm never buying anything Cadbury again. What a joke you have become," said an upset Kiwi consumer.

In 2015, Cadbury dropped the size of its family block by about 10 per cent.