Chinese firm throws more money at Airwork

China's Zhejiang Rifa has injected more equity into Auckland-based Airwork Holdings just one year after fully acquiring the business. The issue was flagged in Airwork's audit report. Rifa made a full takeover for Airwork in September 2017.

IAG creams it in NZ

Australian insurer IAG must be looking across the Ditch to New Zealand and smiling with its half-year result showing premiums and margins in its New Zealand arm looking much healthier than its home market.

Power companies cashing in

The favourable dynamic of high power prices and plenty of rain is expected to make its presence felt when the big power generators report their first-half results this month.

Banks hired to run Napier Port IPO

Hawke's Bay Regional Council has hired two investment banks to run the planned partial privatisation of Napier Port. The local body has also hired corporate advisory firm Flagstaff Partners to advise on the process.

Air NZ contagion?

Analysts are worried Air New Zealand's earnings forecast down-grade could be the first sign that lower consumer confidence is starting to hit company in the pocket. Or is it because domestic airfares have been fully priced and people are now voting with their wallets?

Cap in hand

The NZX and the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) shouldn't have too much trouble raising money from the private sector for their capital markets review should extra funding be required. Given the level of concern about the overall depth and breadth of New Zealand's capital markets, most market participants are thought to be interested in supporting what will be an industry-led initiative.

Boutique fund buys into in Yellow

The emergence of a new Yellow shareholder comes a month after the Kiwi company announced a much-improved financial position following years of red ink after the arrival of Google rocked the business model for directories.

Fund manager bets against housing market

A note from Milford Asset Management this week confirms suspicions that a gloomy view of the property market is behind the sell-off of retirement village stocks on the NZX.

BNZ shake-up looms

The Bank of New Zealand looks set for a major shake-up on the back of a departure by one of its top executives amid speculation the bank will merge its partners or business banking division with its retail division.

Fisher Funds' fee fiasco wake-up call

Fisher Funds has been under fire this week for charging high fees on some of the legacy funds it has acquired as part of its Tower funds management buy-up. The situation raises a number of questions. Why keep running funds if they are no longer competitive with the market and not open to new money?

New gig for MediaWorks' CFO

MediaWorks' chief financial officer Ciara McGuigan has jumped ship, moving to TVNZ just one month after the TV3 owner inked a A$35 million merger deal with ASX-listed QMS Media. The timing of her departure is interesting given recent comments from MediaWorks chief executive Michael Anderson describing the QMS deal as an "exciting opportunity" for the company.

Tip Top broker drums up interest

The sale process for Tip Top is moving forward with more information due to be released to potential bidders, according to an information memorandum in the market. Investment Bank FNZC has listed six investment highlights as it invites expressions of interest from interested parties.

Saputo interested in Westland Milk

Canada's Saputo, which last year bought Australian co-op Murray Goulburn, is said to be eyeing up Westland Milk. Westland would offer Saputo a stronger foothold in the New Zealand market to take on industry giant Fonterra, according to The Australian newspaper.

Fund managers tussle over talent

It seems it is not only on the investment front that fund managers are battling it out but also for talent. Key personnel changes are underway at three major investment firms.

Who could be next on private equity's shopping list?

Cashed up private equity investors were very active buying up New Zealand companies last year and are expected to remain on the hunt this year. There is plenty of talk around the markets on which company could be the next potential target.

UBS weighs in on proposed RBNZ rules

UBS has added its voice to the growing number of finance firms to oppose the Reserve Bank's proposals for banks to lift their capital ratios.

