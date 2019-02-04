Controversial online ticket seller Viagogo broke the law by offering customers tickets to the 2017 Irish and British Lions tour of New Zealand, the Commerce Commission told the High Court this morning.

While second-hand sales or 'scalping' of tickets is not ordinarily illegal, the Major Events Management Act (2007) rules out the practice in specific cases, including Lions tours, the ComCom said.

The regulator submitted an email from Viagogo to customers as evidence.

The ComCom is seeking an interim injunction against the Swiss-based Viagogo, which it alleges has made false claims about the number of tickets left for various events; frequently allowed the same ticket to be resold multiple times; gave the impression it is an official ticket for events when it is not - and made false representations about a money-back guarantee. The regulator alleges that at least 79 Kiwis have been sent invalid tickets.

Advertisement

It also alleges that undisclosed fees increase the price of a ticket by a third, and says that Viagogo's dispute-resolution process, which requires a customer to work through a Swiss court, is unreasonable.

Crown lawyers Nick Flanagan and Andy Luck, from Meredith Connell, told the court that as a second-hand ticket seller, Viagogo had no access to information about the number left for an event. They said Viagogo used "pressure sales tactics" that included inconsistent accounts of the number of tickets left for an event, and a barrage of messages about other buyers waiting in the wings.

They also argued that Viagogo could not fulfil its guarantee to supply valid tickets, because once a customer arrived at an event and discovered their ticket had been sold twice, the event could be sold out. It noted that Viagogo left refunds to its discretion if a replacement ticket could not be supplied.

It noted that in one case where Viagogo customers from Christchurch arrived at a Bruno Mars concert in Auckland to find their tickets had already been scanned, the Swiss ticket seller did phone and offer to buy general admission tickets - however, they were what it called the "inferior" standing area, meaning a child with the party would not have been able to see the concert.

Viagogo refused to be served in New Zealand, saying it wanted to be served in its home country - a process the ComCom said would cause a six-month delay.

Viagogo is represented by MinterEllisonRuddWatts partner Aaron Lloyd

The Commission was not expecting Viagogo to be represented in court this morning, and presented its action on a "Pikwik basis" (assuming no written submissions from the defendant).

However, the regulator learned this morning that Viagogo would be represented in court.

The hearing, in front of Justice Courtney, continues.