Market volatility took its toll on KiwiSaver accounts in the final quarter of 2018, investment research company Morningstar said.

Over the December quarter the S&P/NZX 50 Index was down 5.8 per cent, erasing the previous quarter's gain of 4.6 per cent.

"As market volatility returned in the December quarter, returns of KiwiSaver funds generally reflected that underlying market weakness," Morningstar said in its KiwiSaver survey for the quarter.

"This is to be expected from time to time in a long-term investment," it said.

Kiwisaver returns for the calendar year ranged from 3.60 per cent down to minus 6.77 per cent.

Despite a difficult year for many other equity markets, New Zealand shares delivered a positive return of 4.9 per cent and was one of the best performing developed economy equity markets last year.

Australian shares fell 8.2 per cent over the quarter and 2.8 per cent over the year, Morningstar said.

"The Achilles heel of the Australian market was the large financial sector, which dropped by 14.8 per cent," it said.

International equities experienced a sharp sell-off in the final quarter. The MSCI World index of developed markets ended 2018 with a 8.7 per cent overall loss.

New Zealand listed property had a relatively good quarter and year in 2018.

The S&P/NZX All Real Estate index delivered a quarterly return of almost 2.0 per cent and a calendar year return of 9.8 per cent, which substantially outperformed the wider sharemarket.

The "conservative" KiwiSaver category average recorded 1.3 per cent for the year, followed by moderate (0.4 per cent), balanced ( minus 1.3 per cent), growth (minus 2.1%), and aggressive (minus 4.1 per cent).

Top performers over the quarter against their peer group includes FANZ Lifestages KiwiSaver Income Conservative (up 1.04 per cent), Fisher TWO KiwiSaver Scheme Conservative (negative 1.09 per cent), Aon KiwiSaver Russell Lifepoints 2025 Balanced (negative 3.27 per cent), AMP KiwiSaver Nikko AM Balanced (negative 6.35 per cent) and NZ Defence Force KiwiSaver High Growth (negative 8.17 per cent).

KiwiSaver assets on the Morningstar database grew to more than NZ$50.1 billion at 31 December 2018 from NZ$45.7 billion at 31 December 2017.

ANZ leads the market share with more than NZ$12.3 billion. ASB is in second position, with a market share of 18.5 per cent.

Westpac holds third spot ahead of AMP, while Fisher Funds sits in fifth spot.

The six largest KiwiSaver providers account for about 82 per cent of assets on Morningstar's database.