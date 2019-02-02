Dunedin probiotics manufacturer Blis Technologies continues to predict full-year revenue will come in above $7 million, and that it will turn a small maiden pre-tax profit.

In delivering its third-quarter result ending December, chief executive Brian Watson said during that period the company received "sizable orders" that were not able to be filled in time to avoid being impacted by Christmas freight delays.

However, those orders were carried over into January and will contribute to a strong final quarter, he said.

Blis shares were trading at 1.8c per share on Friday, more than 17 per cent down on a year ago.

For its trading year to date, Blis' revenue was up 29 per cent on a year ago at $4.7 million.

"Based on known and expected orders for the final quarter, including the first supply for an expanded Australia launch and ongoing supply in line with the northern hemisphere winter, we reaffirm our existing market guidance," Watson said in his market update.

Financial guidance remained for revenue of more than $7 million, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of $600,000 and a "small net surplus before tax", Watson said.

For its previous year trading to last March, revenue declined from the previous year's $6.54 million to $5.28 million, while reporting a $420,000 loss in earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortisation and a net loss of $1.04 million; against a $24,500 loss a year earlier.