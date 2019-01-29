A serious bug in Apple's video calling platform, FaceTime, allows people to call others and listen to their phone's microphone whether or not they pick up the call.

Apple iPhone users have been sharing their concerns over the major privacy flaw, as the bug allows anyone to listen in on any iOS user.

The bug is believed to affect any pair of iOS devices running iOS 12.1 or later.

According to 9to5Mac, the bug is easy to recreate by choosing to "add person" while the call is ringing. If you include yourself in the call, you will then start an audio call between yourself and the person you are ringing, even before they answer the call.

Advertisement

This means people can listen in on conversations without the other person having any idea this is happening.

Now you can answer for yourself on FaceTime even if they don’t answer🤒#Apple explain this.. pic.twitter.com/gr8llRKZxJ — Benji Mobb™ (@BmManski) January 28, 2019

9to5Mac also found that if the person presses the Power button from the lock screen, their video is also sent to the caller, completely unbeknown to them.

"We're aware of this issue and we have identified a fix that will be released in a software update later this week," an Apple spokesperson has told multiple media outlets.

who is "Unknown" and why are they calling me!?



....so it begins?! 😲😥 pic.twitter.com/74KYT7caOk — patrick wardle (@patrickwardle) January 29, 2019

New Zealand's Privacy Commissioner John Edwards says he tested the bug in the office and confirmed it to be true.