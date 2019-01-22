Police say they are making good progress into the investigation of the multi-million dollar crypto-currency heist of Christchurch-based Cryptopia last week.

"Positive lines of inquiry are being developed to identify the source of the transfer," police said in a statement.

An unauthorised transfer of crypto-currency worth a significant sum was made on January 13-14.

Police say the investigation is "very complex" and involves expert digital forensic investigators from within New Zealand and in various overseas jurisdictions, as well as overseas authorities.

Cryptopia management and staff have been co-operating with police and providing considerable assistance in the investigation.

Police say the investigation is expected to take some time to complete.

The digital forensic team will be on-site at Cryptopia's premises for some days, according to the statement.