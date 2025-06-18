Concerns about the US dollar losing its shine as the world’s reserve currency, and strong prices for New Zealand’s key commodities, have combined to drive the Kiwi dollar up by about 7.5% so far this year.
The greenback has been under pressure from what the market views as erratic USpolicymaking, rising trade barriers and signs of a slowing US economy.
Most other major currencies have gained in response, and the Kiwi now trades at just over US60c, up from US55.6c at the start of the year.
Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, said in an article for the Financial Times this week that times were changing in international markets.
“We are witnessing a profound shift in the global order: open markets and multilateral rules are fracturing and even the dominant role of the US dollar, the cornerstone of the system, is no longer certain,” Lagarde wrote.
“It’s been supported by this exceptional US economy, so that was the story.
“All of a sudden we’ve had a couple of things which have caused a move back towards fair value – so some dollar weakness.”
Pepper said the US dollar was reflecting a slowing US economy, with political uncertainty and barbs thrown by US President Donald Trump at US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell making matters worse.
Powell is this week expected to keep US rates steady, which will doubtless irk the President.
In April, Trump took to social media to attack Powell for what he saw as his reluctance to cut rates, calling him “Mr Too Late” and “a major loser”.
Pepper said that kind of talk was going to do the US some harm.
“You’re going to get people questioning: could there be a threat to the central bank’s independence? Which is a major problem,” he said.
“People are perhaps less comfortable than they were in owning US dollars and US assets, but it is only at the margin.