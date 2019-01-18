A new rideshare craze could soon hit the streets in the form of two-seater cars you locate on a cellphone app, hire by the minute, then leave at the nearest carpark once you are done.

Lime Pods are the latest venture from Lime, the company behind the hugely popular e-scooters which have appeared throughout Auckland, Dunedin, Christchurch and the Wellington region.

The company plans to seek a licence from the Auckland Council to park the pods in council-controlled spaces, sparking fears parking spots in the congested city might be even more difficult to find.

In an exclusive interview with the Weekend Herald, Lime founder Toby Sun unveiled his hopes to extend the company's new service to cars.

Pods - which were launched in Seattle late last year - would come to Auckland first before the company looks at introducing them to regional towns.

The vehicle, a Fiat, can be unlocked using a smartphone app and QR-Code; the same way its scooters are unlocked.

The first time you use a LimePod, you have to supply your driver's licence details as well as pay a fee.

The fee is $US15 ($21.15) in the US and the per minute price is 30 to 40c. Once applications are completed online, users receive credit to their Lime Wallet.

A non-removable key is in the ignition. Once you finish your trip, the vehicle auto-locks itself.

Rides can also be paused, so you won't lose your Pod if you nip into the dairy for some milk. Lime covers all insurance costs.

Drivers have to have held a full licence for at least a year and a clean driving record - which Lime defines as "at minimum, no alcohol or drug-related incidents up to seven years in the past no more than two minor violations in the past three years; and no more than one accident in the past three years.

"We take a user-centric approach and a lot of people want to take longer trips that might not be a good fit for a scooter. So we're piloting the LimePod programme," Sun said.

"We want people to use micro-mobility [scooters and bikes] in high-density areas maybe and car-share or pod-share for suburban areas."

Negotiations for the Lime Pods are expected to begin with Auckland Council should Lime gain a permanent licence for its scooters, after their trial period ends on March 31.

Lime's latest idea is similar to New Zealand's largest car-sharing company Cityhop, which has a fleet of more than 80 vehicles in Auckland and Wellington.

Users sign up with a driver's licence and credit card, before they are sent a special smartcard.

After a booking has been made, the smartcard is used to unlock a vehicle, which is parked in a designated carpark or spot.

The NZ Automobile Association has welcomed Lime's idea, saying it would offer people more options.

AA principal advisor for infrastructure, Barney Irvine, said typically, these kinds of schemes worked best in cities with much higher population density to that in Auckland.

"It would be really interesting to see how much demand there is out there,'' he said.

"If they can make it work, it's only good news for the transport business.''

Asked if there might be any worries or potential issues ahead for such a scheme, he acknowledged that there would inevitably be some issues - but which came part and parcel of the sharing economy.

In Seattle, Lime has a licence for 500 rideshare cars. It is using the Fiat 500 - a petrol-powered car - although Sun says the ultimate aim is to convert Pod to an electric vehicle fleet. Pods can be left in any public carpark.

"We want to make it very affordable," Sun said.

"It's US$1 to unlock a car and the per minute price is 30 to 40c so cheaper than a taxi or an Uber, and it's cheaper than taking your own car because you don't have to pay for the parking."

If Lime launches in Auckland with petrol-powered Pods, it will buy carbon credits to offset emissions, Sun said.

And if successful, it was not yet known how many pods would be involved in an initial roll-out.

Lime Asia-Pacific manager Mitchell Price said the company was in talks with Auckland Council about making public carparks in some areas of the city mixed-use, so they could be used for one car/ pod or five Lime scooters.

An Auckland Council spokeswoman told the Weekend Herald it was yet to be formally approached about the idea, but is open to meeting with the company to discuss the venture.

Sun arrived in Auckland on Thursday to celebrate Lime's one-millionth ride in this country and for a meeting with Auckland Mayor Phil Goff to nut out issues around his company's controversial trial launch period, which runs until March 31.

From Sun's account and council sources, it seems like a constructive meeting.

The groundwork has been laid for a possible 5-cent levy per Lime ride (a Lime costs $1 to unlock then 60c per minute) if money is earmarked for more cycle lanes. But Sun said his company was undecided whether it would cover the scooter tax or pass the cost onto users.

Lime was also open to some of the per-ride fee going to ACC, (which has racked up more than $220,000 in e-scooter injury costs since Lime launched here.

Sun said he was also open to scooter speed limit - at least for high-density areas - and said there will be more safety education push, with a $5 helmet offer possible.

Lime Pods

• A Fiat 500, unlocked by using Lime's smartphone app

• Charged in US are US$1 to unlock, then 30c a minute

• Users must have a clean licence, including no more than one accident in the past three years, No drug or alcohol-related accidents in past seven years.

• Lime covers insurance and fuel costs

Lime timeline

• Jan 2017: Founded in San Francisco by Toby Sun and Brad Bao

• March 2017: Sun & Bao raise US$12m from Netscape founder Marc Andreessen

• June 2017: First service launched, in Greensboro, North Carolina, with e-scooters that cost US$1 to unlock then 15c a minute and e-bikes at 5c/minute

• July 2018: Raises US$335m in July 2018 in funding round supported by Google Ventures and Uber; enters software partnership with Uber

• Oct 2018: Trial begins in Auckland and Christchurch, with Upper & Lower Hutt & Dunedin later added

• Oct 2018: Lime Pods (cars) launch in Seattle at 30c per minute

• January 2019: Lime says it's hit the millionth ride milestone in NZ. Worldwide, it now in 100 cites, and valued at around US$2b

• March 31: Lime's trial licence in Auckland due to expire