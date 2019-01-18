The head of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development's KiwiBuild unit, Stephen Barclay, has resigned after an "employment issue".

His resignation will take place with immediate effect, a one-line media statement, sent from a PR company, said this afternoon.

The reason why he has resigned remains unclear.

Barclay started the role in late May.

Comment is being sought from Barclay.

A spokeswoman for Housing Minister Phil Twyford said the minister "won't be commenting on this as it is an employment issue".

A spokeswoman for Ministry of Housing and Urban Development said a statement would be released this afternoon.

Late last year, the Weekend Herald revealed he had not been at work for a number of months.

The Herald reported this was because of an employment matter.

Act Leader David Seymour said Barclay's resignation has thrown the KiwiBuild programme into crisis.

"Phil Twyford can't even manage his own department – how can we expect him to plan and build 100,000 new houses?

At the time, both Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Twyford refused to answer questions about Barclay's employment situation.

"I can't comment on anything to do with an individual public servant – that would be completely inappropriate," Twyford told TVNZ's Q + A in December.

The next day, at her post-Cabinet press conference, Ardern said that the situation would be "best characterised ... as an operational matter".

"There is not much more than I can say on it.

"It's appropriate that this remains with the public service, and they are dealing with that."

Ardern would not confirm how long Barclay had not been working at the KiwiBuild unit.

She said this was now a matter for the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development's Chief Executive, Andrew Crisp.

KiwiBuild is one of the Government's flagship programmes and aims to build 100,000 homes across in New Zealand over the next 10 years.

Twyford announced in October that he had opened the new ministry which would "help the Government build New Zealand out of the national housing crisis and restore the basic rights to healthy, affordable housing for all New Zealanders".

HUD would implement the Government's ambitious housing programme to end homelessness, make housing affordable and make cities more liveable, Twyford's statement said.

The new ministry united a range of previously fragmented housing policy, funding and regulatory functions from MBIE, Twyford said at the time.

