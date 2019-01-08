A lucky Kiwi bidder has won what seems to be one of the last iconic Pak'nSave single-use plastic bags, with a highest bid of $52.

It seems customers are already exhibiting withdrawal symptoms to Pak'nSave's decision to discontinue single-use plastic bags, as the 20 cent bag sold for 5100 per cent more than its original price, with a total of 47 bids.

The Napier seller, Nairn Wilson, 18, who sold the bag, told Stuff he was "surprised and pretty excited" by the response his auction got and he went out to buy a gold frame from Kmart to put the Pak'nSave bag in.

The winning bid came from Shar, who lives in Tokoroa/Putaruru. Wilson told Stuff they have already been in contact with the winner.

Advertisement

On the Trade Me post, Wilson wrote it was "a very reluctant sale as I am only selling after receiving an upgraded version of the same item".

"This is a unique opportunity to acquire a piece of New Zealand history. As of the 1st January 2019 Pak'nSave opted to discontinue the sale of their iconic yellow plastic bag.

"Therefore now more endangered and at risk than many native species, this is a rare chance for you to snatch up a piece of immaculate memorabilia.

"And finally you will find the Pak'nSave logo with barcode in the final picture to verify the authenticity of the item."

"I hope this brings as much happiness to your family as it did mine."

Prospective buyers of the item were, however, intent on rigorously testing the plastic bag's authenticity.

One Trade Me user enquired: "Would I be breaking the sale conditions if I use it again?"

Wilson was cautious in reply:

"Although I wouldn't recommend it, I have been proven wrong on multiple occasions that the bag can withstand more than a one-time use. Please feel free to do so at your own risk."

Another potential buyer was nervous about safe delivery of the bag.

However, the seller assured it would be packed in "not just bubble wrap, every precaution will be taken to ensure safe delivery of the antique".

Another user was simply amazed at the bargain they were in line for, asking "Why is this so cheap? It's easily worth $500 at least."

The gracious seller insisted, "I just wanted to give everyone an equal opportunity to obtain such a rare collector's item."

The Foodstuffs discount supermarket officially removed their single-use plastic bags from checkouts on January 1, 2019, in an effort to reduce plastic pollution.

Instead of the single-use yellow plastic bags, Pak'nSave supermarkets are now offering shoppers paper bags at a cost of 20 cents or reusable plastic bags at a cost of 25 cents.