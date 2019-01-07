A2 Milk said it had appointed a former McKinsey and Co consultant and a former Fonterra executive to new roles created in its management team to cover emerging markets and technical issues.

The new roles would add further strategic and technical capability to its existing group of executives, the company said.

A2 said Melanie Kansil had been appointed its chief commercial officer, effective in the first half of this year.

Kansil will report to managing director and chief executive Jayne Hrdlicka, assuming direct responsibility for emerging markets and the UK, oversee strategy and will work closely with the rest of the senior leadership team to support existing and new opportunities to grow the business.

"Melanie joins the company with substantial and diverse experience across a range of consumer-driven industries as a management consultant and then as both an entrepreneur and general manager," a2 Milk said.

"She brings an important combination of strategy skills and practical commercial and operational experience earned over her time at McKinsey and Co, founding two start-ups, leading strategy & investments at Nine Entertainment Co, including the development of video-on-demand service Stan and, more recently, running Roadside Operations at the National Roads & Motorists' Association," a2 said.

Phil Rybinski has been appointed to the role of chief technical officer, also reporting to Hrdlicka, effective from April.

In this role, Rybinski, will have primary responsibility for the existing quality, regulatory affairs and product development teams across all product forms and markets.

He will also work closely with Dr Andrew Clarke, who will continue to lead the science function for the company.

"Phil brings to the Company over 30 years' experience in the dairy industry across all three pillars of quality, regulatory and product development in technical roles with Dairy Farmers, Fonterra and more recently as head of research and development and quality for Parmalat Australia," a2 Milk said.

Shares in a2 Milk last traded at $11.10, down four cents.