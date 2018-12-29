Just as it expands into Upper and Lower Hutt in New Zealand, Lime is being squeezed across the Tasman.

Just a day after the company's launch on the Gold Coast, the local council started confiscating its e-scooters.

Some 22 were seized before Lime beat a retreat, suspending its local operation.

Council transport director Alton Twine told media Lime had failed to gain permission to set up its scooter ride-share service. He had not even been approached.

Advertisement

"What we don't accept in this city is operators just turning up and essentially plonking their products down on city streets and footpaths," he said.

Lime's director of government affairs, Mitchell Price said in a statement they had decided to temporarily cease operations on the Gold Coast and "request the council ensure the same standard for other operations".

Twine said the council was undertaking a study into the possibility of electric scooter ridesharing on the Gold Coast.

"The issue here is one of public safety — we know that there is already plenty of concerns from the public about scooter use on footpaths and shared paths," he said.

Auckland Council granted Lime a three-month trial that will need to be renewed in the New Year.

On October 25, Mayor Phil Goff ordered a review following a near-miss incident involving Councillor Christine Fletcher.

Lime scooters can travel at 27km per hour, or faster downhill. Some councilors favour a 10km per hour limit.