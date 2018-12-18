The way we all work in the future is going to change, says British billionaire Richard Branson.

In a blog post, the Virgin Group founder said the idea of working 9-5, five days a week with two day weekends will not be the case in the coming years.

"[This] has become ingrained in society. But it wasn't always the case, and it won't be in the future," Branson wrote.

"I'm lucky in being able to work wherever I am, at any time, and don't see work and play as separate – it's all living. I think this will be the case for more and more people in the future, to the benefit of businesses, countries and individuals."

Advertisement

Branson, who started his first business at the age of 15 and has created more than 400 companies and employs more than 70,000 people from around the world, said we need more creative solutions as ideas such as driverless cars, pilot-less planes and machines being used for more and more jobs becomes a reality.

"The biggest barrier to employment in the coming years will be the rise of technology."

"On the face of it, this sounds like bad news for people. However, if governments and businesses are clever, the advance of technology could actually be really positive for people all over the world. It could help accelerate the marketplace to much smarter working practices."

One useful idea, Branson said, is for governments to provide tuition for workers to gain the technical skills needed in the new marketplace, in exchange for public service.

"Could people eventually take three and even four day weekends? Certainly. Will job-sharing increase? I think so. People will need to be paid the same or even more for working less time, so they can afford more leisure time. That's going to be a difficult balancing act to get right, but it can be done," Branson wrote.

"Most people are either already working flexibly, or wish they could. Choice can empower people to make good decisions and feel positive about their workplace, helping to keep great employees and attract new talent. If we all work smarter, we won't have to work longer."