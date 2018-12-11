Welcome to Continuous Disclosure - a new market news column, including business news and opinion.

Mexican firm tightens grip on Restaurant Brands

Few if any recent takeover offers were priced as far above the independent advisor's assessment - notwithstanding the premium for control the Mexican acquirer is offering.

Fonterra's Beingmate reveals terms of state investment

Chinese infant formula manufacturer Beingmate has revealed more details of a strategic partnership with a state-owned investment firm Great Wall Guorong Investment. The question is what this means for Fonterra.

5G pushback

There's increasing interest in whether China retaliates in any way to the coalition government banning Huawei from Spark's 5G network.

A Tip Top deal for Hart?

Amid the desire from some quarters for Tip Top to stay in New Zealand ownership, one name keeps popping up as a potential buyer. So will he step in to keep the beloved company Kiwi owned or will it be sold one of a number of international suitors?

New fund for PE powerhouse Mercury

Trans-Tasman private equity firm Mercury Capital is one to watch after raising a third fund.

Arria's NZX listing off the table

The drought of new listings on the NZX looks set to last a little longer, with a pre-Christmas debut for artificial intelligence company Arria NLG now off the table.

Has Fletcher Building bottomed out?

Fletcher Building's share price plummet last month after revelations of another unexpected profit downgrade has some wondering if it is now a potential takeover target.

Bain returns for another crack at Metro Glass

Bain Capital's investment in troubled Metro Performance Glass is not the first time the private equity firm has been involved in the company.

Research goes Pokemon-style

Kiwi equity research firm ShareClarity is to launch an augmented reality app for its subscribers in the coming weeks as it moves into the 21st Century.

