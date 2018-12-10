The latest edition in our ongoing series, made possible by MYOB, looks at what it takes to build an ethical business.

Over the last few years, we've seen ethical business become a major trend.

This has manifested in countless brands latching onto causes in a bid to show they're more than faceless corporate machines, squeezing profit out of Kiwi pockets.

Gender equality, sustainability, fair wages, corporate responsibility and transparency are just some of the issues that have become attached to brands in recent years.

Advertisement

However, these efforts aren't always authentic. Quite often, the efforts seem little more than thin veneer pasted across a business that doesn't live up to what it promises.

There are, however, exceptions to this rule: businesses that strive to be more than just profitable.

One organisation that looks to do this Dilmah Tea - and, joining us today to talk about the journey and what it takes to actually be an ethical business, are executives Merrill Fernando and Dilhan Fernando.