Burger Fuel Worldwide has launched a new burger brand, Shake Out, and has opened the doors to the first store in Auckland's Goodside dining precinct.

Shake Out will serve a 'simple menu of burgers' and be a cashless service, designed to be a grab-and-go restaurant.

Josef Roberts, chief executive of NZX/ASX listed Burger Fuel Worldwide, said Shake Out would complement the BurgerFuel brand and sits in a different category.

"We saw a gap in the market, as well as an opportunity within our skill set to create a new concept that could deliver simple, premium burgers at speed, without compromising on the overall customer experience," Roberts said.

"The next step for Shake Out is to obtain proof of concept. From there we will look to develop the brand further within New Zealand."

The first Shake Out store is housed in the Goodside precinct in Smales Farm located on Auckland's North Shore, which recently opened.

Burger Fuel Worldwide has plans to establish other food brands within the market.