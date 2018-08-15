A recruitment company has posted a job ad on Trade Me looking for Fortnite players for a job in Lower Hutt, Wellington - but it's not what you think.

The job ad, while probably effective at grabbing the attention of video game fans, is not for a paid position playing the game.

Nexus Recruitment is actually looking for forklift operators.

The ad is looking for someone "sick of running around picking up things on the screen by hand" and who is also "tired of only being able to hold so many items at once".

Advertisement

Successful applicants don't necessarily need to be good at Fortnite but do need to have a current Osh forklift licence, or one that needs renewing.

"If this sounds like you and your gaming console can have time to cool down, apply today with an application of interest so we can get in touch or attach your CV," the ad says.