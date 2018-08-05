An Auckland teenager has been crowned the world's Microsoft PowerPoint champion.

Fifteen-year-old Tristan Mona, an Avondale College student, beat over 760,000 competitors from more than 100 countries in a timed and graded exam to recreate a presentation put together by Certiport and Microsoft.

Students enter the Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship to prove their master skills in Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Mona, who was 14 when he took the exam and aspires to be a tech entrepreneur, was awarded the title and a $7,000 cash prize at the Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista in Florida, US last weekend.

The win is the first time in the competition's 17-year history that a New Zealander has claimed a first place title.

Ray Murray, vice president of IT service management company Pearson VUE, said the competition prepared students for academic study and the workforce.

"The Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship is truly a moving experience – not only because these students are thrilled to compete, but because their lives have been changed by certification," Murray said.

Microsoft Office Skills is the world's largest IT certification program, with 2.3 million certifications delivered annually.

It is the official certification for Microsoft Office globally and serves as an instrument to assess students skills and prepare them for real-world application.

"Every person who earns MOS certification has demonstrated the ability to command the full features and functionality of Microsoft Office, preparing them for future academic or workforce opportunities," Murray said.

"The MOS World Championship allows us to celebrate that accomplishment and motivate students on a global scale."

Next year, Certiport will host the MOS World Championship in New York.