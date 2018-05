Fashion retailer Esprit is exiting the New Zealand and Australian markets.

The California-based retail company will shut move than two dozen retail stores in Australasia, along with factory outlets and concession outlets.

Esprit told the Sydney Morning Herald that it was unprofitable in New Zealand and Australia and had to make the "unfortunate but unavoidable" decision to leave.

Esprit is in more than 40 countries worldwide and has 16 retail stores in the region.