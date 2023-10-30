The Deloitte Top 200 Awards at Vector Arena. Photo / Michael Craig

The field has been narrowed in the prestigious Deloitte Top 200 Business Awards with 27 finalists named across nine categories.

This year’s finalists include companies and leaders from the investment, tourism, media and technology sectors, among others.

Finalists for Company of the Year are Infratil, Tourism Holdings and Xero.

Those lining up for CEO of the Year are Tourism Holdings’ Grant Webster, ASB Bank’s Vittoria Shortt and Simon Limmer of Silver Fern Farms.

Scroll down for the full list of finalists

“Facing an unsettled economic climate, these organisations and leaders have navigated their way through an unpredictable landscape and emerged strong, and more adaptable than ever,” said Deloitte chief executive Mike Horne.

“The Deloitte Top 200 gives us an opportunity to celebrate them, their ongoing resilience, and agility to succeed as they create a lasting impact that will contribute to a better future for their communities.”

One emerging theme this year is the need for long-term thinking on how to deal with transforming technology, including the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI).

Alongside the issues that are front of mind for businesses when considering their strategies, like delivering stakeholder value, sustainability and climate, diversity and inclusion, and overall business culture, this new frontier must also be factored in as businesses look ahead.

NZME’s Fran O’Sullivan, judging convenor for the 34th year of the awards, said this year’s finalists came from an incredibly strong list of companies.

Fran O'Sullivan. Photo / Babiche Martens

“The leadership that these companies have shown throughout difficult times is testament to the strength of the New Zealand business community,” O’Sullivan said.

“As we’ve reviewed the organisations and worked to narrow down a list of finalists, we’ve seen how clear strategies can deliver results for businesses who have continued to grow value and make an impact across their customers, employees, sustainability and the environment.”

Finalists for Chair of the Year include David Carter at Beca, Rob Hewlett at Silver Fern Farms and Scott St John at Fisher & Paykel Healthcare.

Some of the Deloitte Top 200 / Dynamic Business reports of the past.

The Deloitte Top 200 Awards are held annually to recognise and celebrate outstanding individual and management team performances among New Zealand’s largest companies and trading organisations.

Together with O’Sullivan, this year’s Top 200 judging panel includes Jonathan Mason, Neil Paviour-Smith, Ross George, Liam Dann and Hinerangi Raumati-Tu’ua.

The winners will be announced at the Top 200 awards and gala dinner on Thursday, December 6.