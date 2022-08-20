Advertisement

Business

New Te Arai Links golf course at Mangawhai will open to the public

5 minutes to read
Te Arai Links club members will be able to play on the new South Course from October and members of the public will have access by late next year once the North Course is complete. Photo / Supplied

Jane Phare
By
Jane Phare

Senior reporter

Ten years ago Mangawhai was a turn off that Aucklanders barely glanced at as they bypassed the beach spot on their way to holiday homes in the Bay of Islands.

But since an American billionaire

