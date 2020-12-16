New survey: Most in demand jobs for 2021 revealed

Software engineers will be in demand in 2021 according to a survey by Hays Recruitment. Photo / Getty

Payrollers, Quantity Surveyors, Software Engineers and Commercial Solicitors make the list of the top skills required for 2021, according to recruiting experts Hays.



The recruiter has revealed 30 skills that will be in greatest demand across 9 sectors and industries in 2021.



"We're seeing vacancy activity rise in many areas as organisations return to growth and look to protect their future," said Adam Shapley, Managing Director of Hays in New Zealand.

"Demand for these key skills is high, especially those deemed critical to project delivery or business operations.

Also ranking highly are jobs that allow organisations and people to perform at their peak.



"In terms of the balance of temporary and permanent roles, while contract remained resilient throughout 2020, permanent vacancy activity is bouncing back as business confidence increases," he said.



According to Hays, the skills in greatest demand for 2021 are:



Accountancy & Finance: Group Financial Accountants, Payrollers and CA Accountants with farming and agriculture experience;

Architecture: Revit Technicians and Project Architects;

Construction: Project Managers, Quantity Surveyors, Site Managers, Project Engineers, Forepeople and Contract Managers;

Engineering: Civil Engineers, Geotechnical Engineers and Licenced Cadastral Surveyors;

Facilities Management: Technical Facilities Managers;

Information Technology: Software Engineers, Project Managers, Business Analysts, UI/UX Designers and Product Owners;

Legal: Commercial Solicitors, Relationship Property Solicitors, General Practitioners, Senior Associates, Litigation Solicitors and Legal Executives;

Policy & Strategy: Principal Advisers and Senior Policy Analysts & Advisors;

Property: Registered Valuers and Senior Building Surveyors.