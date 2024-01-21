Auckland lawyer Dr John Barker is the first director-general of the International Organisation of Vine and Wine from outside Europe in 100 years.

The new Kiwi director-general of the International Organisation of Vine and Wine says his ambitions for the start of the influential viticulture body’s second century include a strong science focus on climate change and sustainability.

Dr John Barker, the first OIV director-general to be elected from outside Europe, and voted in by 46 of 47 eligible state members, said he was also committed to increasing its membership and raising its global recognition, as the body marks its 100th year.

The Auckland lawyer who has specialised in the wine industry since his university days started his new job based in Dijon, France, this month.

Discussing a new strategic plan for his tenure of the next five years, Barker said the aim was for a strong scientific focus on the elements that would determine the future of the vine and wine sector, such as climate change and sustainability.

The OIV sets the rules for the global wine industry and as an inter-governmental organisation is known as the “United Nations of wine”.

It represents the science and technical side of growing wine in matters which reach into law in the farthest corners of the wine-producing world, including New Zealand.

The OIV represents 87 per cent of global wine producers and 71 per cent of wine consumed globally.

Barker said he aimed to review the structures and processes of the OIV in line with members’ expectations and the new strategic plan. He wanted to increase the organisation’s membership from 50 states and expand its recognition among non-member countries and international organisations in viticulture.

The OIV’s leadership and collaborative role were needed more today than ever to help countries master challenges and profit from opportunities confronting the vine and wine sector, he said in an OIV statement.

He underlined the important link between wine and vine products and the land, climate and the people of their place of origin, which he said provided both economic and cultural significance.

Barker said the OIV was committed to the integrity and authenticity of all products of the vine - and to “responsible and moderate consumption”.

His first year at the top table will be busy. As well as celebrating its centenary, the OIV will host the 45th Congress of Vine and Wine, renew its strategic plan and mark the inauguration of its new headquarters at the Hotel Bouchu d’Esterno in Dijon.

Before he packed up in December for France, nobody from outside Europe had got the job. Barker said the appointment of a Kiwi showed how seriously the wine world takes New Zealand now.

“The OIV is important to us in New Zealand and how we trade around the world. More broadly for the wine sector, it’s important to have our sector represented at that level.”

The OIV sets the baseline for the industry around the world and has an important effect on trade, he said.

“It’s really the place where internationally the big issues of the sector are debated.

“For example, if the OIV makes a recommendation about winemaking practice, that automatically gets implemented into European law and influences rules in lots of countries.”

New Zealand wine exports rose by 25 per cent to $2.4 billion in the 12 months to May 2023, despite a smaller harvest with yields falling by 6 per cent. The country exports 80 per cent of its wine production.

It is now the world’s sixth-largest wine exporter by value, despite producing only 1 per cent of the world’s wine, according to NZ Winegrowers.