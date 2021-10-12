Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

New data suggests post-lockdown rebound weaker than last year

4 minutes to read
Card spending has been slow to rebound. Photo / NZME

Card spending has been slow to rebound. Photo / NZME

Liam Dann
By:

NZ Herald Business Editor at Large

It is early days, but the first economic data to capture the shift out of a nationwide lockdown shows a weaker consumer spending rebound than many expected - or hoped for.

Retail card spending edged

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.