Kiwis spent more in sectors like travel and hospitality in the March quarter.

Retail card spending rose 0.7 per cent in the March 2023 month compared with February 2023, when adjusted for seasonal effects, according to data released by Stats NZ today.

“Retail card spending rose across all categories except for groceries and liquor,” business performance manager Ricky Ho said.

Groceries and liquor (consumables) fell $32 million (1.2 per cent) in March, which came after a rise of a similar magnitude in February.

Total seasonally-adjusted card spending rose in March, up $278m (3.1 per cent).

Seasonally-adjusted card spending on non-retail industries, up $225m (11.3 per cent) from the previous month, drove this increase.

Non-retail industries include travel agencies and tour arrangement services, health and pharmaceuticals, wholesaling, and other industries.

Seasonally-adjusted retail spending across the full March 2023 quarter increased by $227m (1.2 per cent), while the total spending increased by $401m (1.7 per cent) from the December 2022 quarter.

The largest increase in the retail industries was seen in the groceries and liquor spending category, up $146m (1.9 per cent). It was partly offset by a fall in fuel spending, down $147m (8.1 per cent).

“The rise in total card spending during both the March quarter and March month was largely attributed to a lift in spending within the non-retail industries,” Ho said.

Actual retail card spending was $19 billion in the March 2023 quarter, up 9.7 per cent from the March 2022 quarter.

Spending on hospitality had the largest increase, up $933m (32.3 per cent) compared with the March 2022 quarter.

Values are only available at the national level and are not adjusted for price changes.

Electronic card transaction data covers the use of credit and debit cards in shops or online and includes both the retail and services industries.

Meanwhile, Kiwibank’s Household Spending Tracker contracted 9 per cent in the March quarter.

The Household Spending Tracker is a measure of activity through Kiwibank-issued debit and credit card cards.

Over the December quarter, spending on all things food, retail and travel lifted 7.7 per cent, Kiwibank economists said.

Spending contracted in January and February, bringing down the entire quarter. The spending, however, began to rebound in March.

Both the value and volume of spending were sitting above pre-Covid levels.

Historically-low levels of unemployment continued to support households’ income, and in turn, consumption - although a growing Kiwibank customer base and a stronger preference for contactless payments in the Covid era might also explain today’s inflated spending levels, they said.