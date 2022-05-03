New data due - Unemployment expected to hit record low

Workers are in demand as unemployment dips. April 2022 NZ Herald Photo by Alex Burton.

StatsNZ will release Labour Force Data for the March quarter this morning at 10.45am.

The data captures the latest employment, unemployment and wage inflation figures, based on StatsNZ's long running Household Labourforce Survey (HLF).

Unemployment was already sitting at 3.2 per cent for the December quarter, the lowest since the data series began in 1986.

It is expected to hit a new low at about 3 per cent.

Economists will also be watching the Labour Cost Index for indications that wages are rising and adding to already high inflation.

Full coverage here from 10.45am.