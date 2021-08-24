New CEO for BNZ as Angela Mentis moves back to NAB

BNZ CEO Angela Mentis will move back to a role at NAB at the end of September. Photo / Supplied

BNZ chief executive Angela Mentis is to move back to the bank's parent company National Australia Bank with a new chief executive appointed to head up the New Zealand bank.

Mentis, who has been at the helm of the BNZ since January 2018 will move into a position as NAB group chief digital, data and analytics officer.

While Dan Huggins has been appointed the new BNZ managing director and chief executive.

Huggins is currently BNZ's executive – customer, products and services. He will take up the CEO role from October.

BNZ chairman Doug McKay said Huggins was an exceptional leader with deep experience in banking and a focus on delivering outstanding outcomes for the bank's customers.

"He has played a key role in developing our existing strategy and I look forward to seeing our momentum continue."

McKay said Huggins was a Kiwi and knows the New Zealand market well.

"I am particularly pleased we are making an internal appointment and he brings an international perspective that is important as we continue to build a world-class bank. The BNZ board and I look forward to working with him as CEO."

Dan Huggins will take over as BNZ chief executive from October. Photo / File

Mentis is an Australian and has been only able to return home to her family a few times in the last 18 months due to the border closure and lockdowns.

Huggins said he was excited about the opportunity to lead the bank.

"We have a proud history of supporting New Zealand businesses and families. I'm looking forward to helping New Zealanders achieve their future ambitions through world-class, modern banking."

McKay said Mentis had been a tremendous leader for BNZ.

"She has built an exceptionally talented executive team and the board and I have enjoyed working with her.

"Angie has brought a real focus on delivering for customers and helped spearhead BNZ's investment in digital services and tools. She has led BNZ during a time of significant change and leaves a lasting legacy of high performance and customer focus for which she can be incredibly proud."

NAB Group CEO Ross McEwan, who is a New Zealander, said Mentis had delivered outstanding results during her time at BNZ.

"Angie's clear understanding of what customers and bankers need, coupled with her extensive knowledge of how a bank and its technology works, make her the ideal person to lead the acceleration of our digital and data agenda."

Mentis' last day as BNZ CEO will be 30 September 2021.