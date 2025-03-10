Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Nasdaq plunges, tech stocks take a hit

Bloomberg
5 mins to read

Wall Street is on edge because President Donald Trump has warned that Americans may feel a 'little disturbance' from the trade wars with Canada, Mexico and China. Photo / Bloomberg

Wall Street is on edge because President Donald Trump has warned that Americans may feel a 'little disturbance' from the trade wars with Canada, Mexico and China. Photo / Bloomberg

For two years, US stocks went virtually straight up. In a matter of weeks, that’s been turned upside down, and as the equities selloff intensifies Wall Street is wondering where it stops.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index plunged 3% on Monday, now on pace for its worst quarter since 2022.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business