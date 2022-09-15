My Food Bag CEO Kevin Bowler resigns

My Food Bag chief executive Kevin Bowler has announced his resignation. Photo / Supplied

My Food Bag Group says received notice "overnight" that chief executive Kevin Bowler intends to resign.

Bowler joined My Food Bag in June 2018 as its first independent CEO and had overseen a period of significant change, the meal kit company said.

Chair Tony Carter said Bowler had successfully led the business through the Covid-19 pandemic, which delivered several significant challenges.

"It has been a challenging time for My Food Bag and despite this, with Kevin's leadership, the business has performed well, transitioned to a publicly listed company and is investing for the future," Carter said.

"During Mr Bowler's tenure, the business virtually tripled its earnings, took control of national operations from third parties, opened two new assembly facilities in Auckland and Christchurch, and broadened its offering to customers by adding recipe choice, made meals and its grocery options via the kitchen."

Bowler said he was sad to be leaving but said he felt the time was right.

"When I look back at my time with the business, I'm most proud of the way our team has worked together tirelessly through the uncertainties of the pandemic and still achieved all of its pre-listing forecasts in the 2021 and 2022 years," he said.

Bowler's final day is October 14.

The board is commencing a search for Bowler's replacement.

Mark Winter, chief financial Officer, will act as the interim CEO following Bowler's departure.

Shares closed at 64c on Thursday. The stock is down 56 per cent for the year.