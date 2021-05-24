Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

MPS preview: When will interest rates rise? New clues this week

3 minutes to read
Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr. Photo / NZME

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr. Photo / NZME

Liam Dann
By:

NZ Herald Business Editor at Large

When will interest rates rise?

Economists will be looking for fresh clues this week when Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr delivers his second full Monetary Policy Statement of the year.

It's a safe bet that

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.