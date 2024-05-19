Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

MPS preview: No respite - RBNZ expected to stick with script on interest rates

Liam Dann
By
4 mins to read
Inflation is still higher than New Zealand's central bank would like, which means the official cash rate is staying at 5.5 per cent. NZ Herald asks the public how the OCR is affecting them. Video / Alyse Wright

The disconnect between market expectations for interest rate cuts and the Reserve Bank’s outlook will be back in the spotlight this week with the release of the latest Monetary Policy Statement.

Markets are still pricing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business