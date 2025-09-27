Advertisement
Mortgage vs investing: Which delivers better returns in the long run - Nadine Higgins

Nadine Higgins
Opinion by
The Prosperity Project host·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Nadine Higgins is the host of NZME's personal finance podcast The Prosperity Project and a financial adviser at enableMe. She was formerly a financial journalist and broadcaster.

Should you repay your mortgage early or invest for higher returns? Photo / 123RF

THE FACTS

  • Reddit users frequently discuss whether to repay mortgages faster or invest elsewhere.
  • Paying off a mortgage guarantees a return by avoiding interest, offering financial security.
  • Investing requires higher returns to beat mortgage rates, considering taxes and fees, and involves risk.

There is a rich vein of personal finance discussion on the online discussion forum Reddit, and I find it fascinating.

People contribute questions, their experiences, their reckons – and everyone weighs in.

There’s one topic I see come up repeatedly – should you repay your mortgage faster, or

