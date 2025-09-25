Advertisement
Why gross debt could explode a further $100b before election – Matthew Hooton

Matthew Hooton
Opinion by
NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Matthew Hooton has more than 30 years’ experience in political and corporate strategy, including the National and Act parties.

Nicola Willis defends Christopher Luxon’s future as PM, ruling out her own challenge at Mood of the Boardroom function in Auckland.

THE FACTS

  • Successive Governments have borrowed heavily, worsening the country’s debt trajectory
  • By next year’s election, Treasury forecasts gross debt will pass $239b – over $100b more than three years earlier.
  • Net debt will have increased $63b through the Luxon Government’s first term to a record $199b.

Under fire when defending embattled Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at the Herald’s Mood of Boardroom breakfast on Wednesday, Finance Minister Nicola Willis quipped I have been writing the same column for three years. She’s right, except it’s more like 17 years.

The repetition reflects no action having been

