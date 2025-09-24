Population ageing remains a significant long-term fiscal challenge. Photo / RNZ

By Nona Pelletie of RNZ

The latest Treasury outlook on New Zealand’s fiscal future indicates current Government polices are not suitable for the long term and change is required.

Treasury’s 2025 Long-term Fiscal Statement, which looks 40 years out, has been warning for 20 years that population ageing will place increasing pressure on New Zealand’s long-term fiscal position.

ANZ senior economist Miles Workman said the report should be on the reading list of every New Zealander.

“Because ultimately, I don’t think politicians are going to be able to make the changes that are needed here until the voting public is behind those changes,” Workman said.