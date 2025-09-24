Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Current Govt policies unsuitable for ageing NZ population, Treasury warns in latest fiscal outlook

RNZ
2 mins to read

Population ageing remains a significant long-term fiscal challenge. Photo / RNZ

Population ageing remains a significant long-term fiscal challenge. Photo / RNZ

By Nona Pelletie of RNZ

The latest Treasury outlook on New Zealand’s fiscal future indicates current Government polices are not suitable for the long term and change is required.

Treasury’s 2025 Long-term Fiscal Statement, which looks 40 years out, has been warning for 20 years that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save