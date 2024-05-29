Voyager 2023 media awards
More pleasing company results but market little moved - Market close

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
Sanford was up 5c to $4.03 after reporting steady revenue of $275.98m and a 45.41 per cent increase in net profit to $16.15m, for the six months ending March.

Heavyweights Fisher and Paykel Healthcare and Mainfreight made gains with pleasing annual results but they weren’t enough to lift the New Zealand sharemarket higher.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index had a sharp fall in the end-of-day

