Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

More hope for early rate cut as ASB economists change forecast

Liam Dann
By
3 mins to read
Reserve Bank of NZ Governor Adrian Orr. The RBNZ is due to review the rate next Wednesday but no change is expected. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Reserve Bank of NZ Governor Adrian Orr. The RBNZ is due to review the rate next Wednesday but no change is expected. Photo / Mark Mitchell

In a promising move for struggling mortgage holders, ASB economists have brought forward their forecast for the first Official Cash Rate Cut - to November from February - as economic conditions darken.

“The dynamic is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business