More hope for early rate cut as ASB economists change forecast

ASB joins KiwiBank’s economics team which has stuck with a November rate cut forecast for some time. Markets are also now fully pricing in a November cut, despite the fact that the Reserve Bank’s most recent projections are that it won’t cut until September next year.

The bulk of the other local bank economists are forecasting the first cut in February 2025.

“Getting inflation back comfortably in the 1-3% target band is what the RBNZ has been trying hard to do for over two and a half years. But inflation proved surprisingly resistant, so the RBNZ pushed even harder,” Tuffley said.

“Now, though, we are seeing mounting evidence that tight monetary policy is starting to make the economy buckle. That will increasingly flow through to an unravelling of inflation pressures, which we expect the RBNZ to respond to fairly quickly.”

Nick Tuffley, ASB chief economist.

An important element of reduced inflation pressure would be the change in households’ willingness and ability to keep spending, he said.

“The ability has been increasingly sapped by the sustained period of high interest rates, the tail end of which is still coming into effect. Although cost of living increases are easing, there continues to be a marked pull-back in spending on goods in general, even if some people are still determined to spend on things like travel. We expect the health of the labour market to be an increasingly important influence on inflation this year.”

In its preview for next week’s OCR review ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner retained her call for a February cut but noted that the risks to that forecast were tilting towards November.

“But it’s worth remembering that that would require a huge change in view from the RBNZ’s current expectation.”

Liam Dann is business editor-at-large for the New Zealand Herald. He is a senior writer and columnist, and also presents and produces videos and podcasts. He joined the Herald in 2003.