Moola owner goes into receivership

A liquidator has been appointed to Moola.co.nz and its parent has gone into receivership.

A liquidator has been appointed to Moola.co.nz and its parent has gone into receivership.

NZ Fintech Group Holdings, the ultimate owner of online lender Moola.co.nz has gone into receivership with all its subsidiaries placed into the hands of liquidators.

Companies Office records show Partners For Growth V LP appointed receiver Thomas Rodewald to the holding company yesterday as part of a general security agreement reached on October 30, 2019.

Partners for Growth is a US venture capital firm which lends money to companies to enable them to grow.

Christchurch-based NZ Fintech Group Holdings is owned by Edward Recordon.

The holding company is the parent of NZ Fintech Group and NZ Fintech Solutions which are also in receivership. It also owns Zooma Car Finance which has gone into liquidation.

In October last year Recordon told the Herald it had raised $50m in institutional funding through Partners for Growth and Australia’s Alceon and was looking for a further $20 to $30m from both wholesale New Zealand investors and local institutions to top up the funding round and expand into the vehicle financing market.

NZ Fintech Group owns six further companies including Moola.co.nz, all of which have gone into liquidation. Liquidator Steven Khov was appointed yesterday by the shareholders through a special resolution.

Moola offered short-term loans through online applications and had run foul of the regulator on a number of occasions.

In October last year it reached a settlement agreement with the Commerce Commission after it failed to comply with the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act’s responsible lending principles.

That saw it agree to refund the interest and fees paid by 50 borrowers.

The loans were provided to borrowers between June 6, 2015 and November 30, 2017. During this time Moola provided high-cost short and mid-term loans with annualised interest rates of up to 547.5 per cent.

According to the Commission, Moola failed to make reasonable inquiries to ensure the loans met borrowers’ requirements and that borrowers were able to make repayments without suffering financial hardship.

It was the second settlement agreement Moola had reached with the Commerce Commission.

In March 2021 Moola agreed to refund approximately $2.8m to current and former borrowers after a Commerce Commission investigation into credit and default fees.

Moola agreed to the settlement with the commission, acknowledging the watchdog’s view that it had charged unreasonable credit and default fees between February 2016 and July 2017.

In December 2021 the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance law was tightened bringing in more restrictions on how lenders could assess whether a borrower was suitable.

There is currently nothing on the Moola website to say it has gone into liquidation. The Herald has requested comment from Recordon, the liquidator and the administrator.















