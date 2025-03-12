The deal will add Pokemon Go to a stable that includes popular mobile title Monopoly Go! Photo / 123RF

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The deal will add Pokemon Go to a stable that includes popular mobile title Monopoly Go! Photo / 123RF

Mobile games giant Scopely will pay $3.5 billion (NZ$6.1b) to acquire Niantic’s game unit including the studio behind Pokémon Go, the companies announced on Wednesday.

The purchase will add Pokémon Go, Pikmin Bloom, and Monster Hunter Now teams to a Scopely stable that includes popular mobile title Monopoly Go!.

“We are extremely inspired by what the team has built over the last decade, delivering innovative experiences that captivate a vast, enduring global audience and get people out in the real world,” Scopely chief revenue officer Tim O’Brien said of Niantic.

“We look forward to further accelerating the team’s creativity through our partnership.”

San Francisco-based Niantic plans to spin off its geospatial artificial intelligence business into a new company led by founder and chief executive John Hanke.