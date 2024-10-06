“I think the mojo is still wobbly.

“There’s a glimmer of light, but, I think as a country, we still really need to find that sense of ambition, both on the global stage, but also I think a sense of confidence locally.

“As a country, we have become paralysed by risk.”

Leaders of businesses that operated in numerous markets, including Mainfreight and Tourism Holdings, said the domestic economy was more depressed than others offshore, such as the United States.

“Although in the last three months, we’ve seen some improvement.” Mainfreight’s managing director Don Braid told Markets with Madison.

While rate cuts had provided some economic relief, executives were clear that more cuts were required.

Watch leaders of Mainfreight, Genesis Energy, Auckland Airport, Tourism Holdings and more, discuss how their companies are coping in this economy in today’s episode of Markets with Madison above.

