Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Minimum wage hike could make it harder to hire migrants - restaurant owners

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
3 mins to read
Businesses raise cost pressure concerns over minimum wage hike. Photo / 123RF

Businesses raise cost pressure concerns over minimum wage hike. Photo / 123RF

There are fears this year’s inflation-aligned 7.1 per cent minimum wage hike will indirectly make it harder for businesses to hire migrants.

Restaurant Association of New Zealand chief executive Marisa Bidois is worried such a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business