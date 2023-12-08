Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Trashing brand NZ for political gain - Mike Munro

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Act leader David Seymour defended the government's policies affecting Māori following a call by the Māori King for a hui. Video / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

Brand and reputation matter, especially when you’re a pint-sized player in a remote corner of the world.

So building New Zealand’s brand, by doing what we can to influence for the better what people

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business