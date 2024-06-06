Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Good news for One NZ: Elon Musk’s Starship makes first return to Earth without exploding

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
SpaceX's mega rocket Starship launched for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, June 6 (Friday June 7 NZT) Photo / SpaceX via AP

SpaceX's mega rocket Starship launched for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, June 6 (Friday June 7 NZT) Photo / SpaceX via AP

SpaceX’s mega Starship rocket completed its first full test flight Thursday (Friday NZT), returning to Earth without exploding after blasting off from Texas.

That’s good news for One NZ, which is partnering with for texting via satellite - from a normal cellphone - from almost anywhere in NZ from the end of this year, effectively eliminating mobile blackspots (as long as you have line-of-sight to the sky). Next year, voice calls and internet will be added to One NZ’s satellite mix. But to offer voice and data, larger next-generation Starlink satellites are required - which can only fit on Starship, not SpaceX’s smaller Falcon rockets.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business