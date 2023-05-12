Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Budget 2023: Mike Munro: - no splashing the cash, just focus on restraint, responsibility, recovery and resilience

By Mike Munro
5 mins to read
Finance Minister Grant Robertson speaks to the media ahead of the new budget. Video / Marty Melville

OPINION

Perhaps a useful starting point for a preview of Thursday’s Budget is to look at how the Oxford English Dictionary defines “no frills”: Including only the basic features, without anything that is unnecessary, especially .

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business