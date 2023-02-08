The last Prime Minister to speak with Mike Hosking was Jacinda Ardern in 2021, but now Chris Hipkins joins the show Wednesday morning. Video / Newstalk ZB

The last Prime Minister to speak with Mike Hosking was Jacinda Ardern in 2021, but now Chris Hipkins joins the show Wednesday morning. Video / Newstalk ZB

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will set out the first tranche of policies and reforms that he intends to scrap in his post-Cabinet press conference at 3pm today.

It is expected to be a significant announcement - the Herald understands the merger of TVNZ and RNZ will be scrapped and the income insurance scheme will be altered or delayed but not scrapped completely. Other announcements are also expected - there is speculation some transport projects will come a cropper. The public broadcaster merger was tipped early as a likely casualty, given the cost and concern about it.

It will follow the first meeting of Hipkins’ new Cabinet this morning, which was set to discuss and sign off on the changes Hipkins is proposing.

Today’s announcement will not include changes to the Three Waters reforms – Hipkins has already said that requires more work and will be done later.

He has ruled out completely scrapping those reforms, saying change is needed because of the significant investment needed in infrastructure and the flow-on costs to ratepayers if it is not done.

However, he has indicated the co-governance model will be looked at.

Hipkins said he would prune back Labour’s reform programme in his first speech as Prime Minister after Jacinda Ardern resigned, saying it was clear that the Government was trying to do too much all at once.

He has said his priority would be on the immediate issues facing New Zealand households, rather than pushing through other reforms. He has also met with business representatives to hear what they hoped for - Auckland Business Chamber head Simon Bridges listed the public media merger, Three Waters and income insurance as top of the list. The Government’s review of speed limits has also resulted in a peevish reception from some voters - it ranked as the second most unpopular measure in a recent Taxpayers Union Curia poll.

Ardern had proposed to trim down the programme, telling ministers to use their summer holidays to weigh up which programmes were not needed or doable.

It was the first time that the new Cabinet had met since Hipkins’ reshuffle last week: and a first for new Cabinet ministers Kieran McAnulty, Ginny Andersen and Barbara Edmonds.

The atmosphere was largely jovial around the circular table – the last to arrive was freshly-minted Minister for Auckland, Michael Wood, which prompted a quip from Finance Minister Grant Robertson about how his new portfolio must be keeping him busy.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta was the only absentee. Mahuta’s Local Government portfolio was given to McAnulty, which Hipkins said was partly to allow Mahuta to focus on foreign affairs travel. Mahuta is currently in India to meet with members of India’s Government.